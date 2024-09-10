China Sunergy (OTCMKTS:CSUNY) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.02

China Sunergy Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:CSUNY – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.02 and traded as high as $0.03. China Sunergy shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 7,100 shares changing hands.
China Sunergy Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02.
About China Sunergy
China Sunergy Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets solar cells and modules in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers monocrystalline and multicrystalline silicon solar cells; and standard P-type solar cells, HP solar cells, and emitter cells, as well as solar modules for use in a range of residential, commercial, industrial, and other solar power generation systems.
