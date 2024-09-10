Chris Bulman Inc Takes $26,000 Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $124.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.40 and a 52 week high of $127.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.82.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

