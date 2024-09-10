Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Bought by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 8,230.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on CHD. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Church & Dwight from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.58.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 86,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total value of $9,243,014.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,479.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 59,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total transaction of $5,895,423.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,179.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 86,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total transaction of $9,243,014.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,634 shares in the company, valued at $813,479.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 200,722 shares of company stock valued at $20,986,416. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $105.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.25 and a 12-month high of $110.31. The company has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.54.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.2838 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.87%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

