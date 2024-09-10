CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.02

CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$16.02 and traded as high as C$17.36. CI Financial shares last traded at C$17.22, with a volume of 238,527 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CIX. Raymond James upgraded CI Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CI Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$19.38.

Get CI Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CIX

CI Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 577.47, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.30 and its 200-day moving average price is C$16.02. The company has a market cap of C$2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.78, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.67.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$985.96 million during the quarter. CI Financial had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.48%. On average, research analysts forecast that CI Financial Corp. will post 3.5303644 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at CI Financial

In other CI Financial news, Senior Officer Manisha Burman sold 11,953 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.23, for a total transaction of C$170,136.61. 15.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CI Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.