CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 193 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EGP. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $447,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 370.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 54,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,929,000 after acquiring an additional 42,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 666,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,295,000 after acquiring an additional 29,479 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EGP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $208.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EastGroup Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.20.

EastGroup Properties Stock Up 0.5 %

EGP opened at $185.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.99. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.75 and a twelve month high of $192.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $183.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.15.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $159.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.70 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

EastGroup Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a boost from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.48%.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

