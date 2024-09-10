CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires Shares of 8,352 Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EDR. Pentwater Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 457.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 13,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,796,000 after buying an additional 10,830,000 shares during the period. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the 4th quarter valued at $52,983,000. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the 4th quarter valued at $24,037,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the 4th quarter valued at $22,419,000. Finally, KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the 1st quarter valued at $13,591,000. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EDR has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut Endeavor Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Endeavor Group

In other Endeavor Group news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $568,296.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,501.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Endeavor Group stock opened at $27.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.65 and a 12 month high of $27.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.55. The stock has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 50.22 and a beta of 0.78.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.06). Endeavor Group had a negative net margin of 6.23% and a positive return on equity of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Research analysts predict that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Endeavor Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Endeavor Group’s payout ratio is 43.64%.

Endeavor Group Profile

(Free Report)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.