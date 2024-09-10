CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys New Stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,394 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 57.1% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 13,606 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 62.3% in the second quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 27,860 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after acquiring an additional 10,690 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.6% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,277 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.0% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 10,770 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Abercrombie & Fitch

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Helen Mccluskey sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $487,830.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,222,568.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Helen Mccluskey sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $487,830.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,222,568.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 9,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total transaction of $1,321,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,455 shares in the company, valued at $15,627,594. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abercrombie & Fitch Trading Up 1.7 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

NYSE ANF opened at $133.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.50. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a one year low of $49.24 and a one year high of $196.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $193.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Argus lowered Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.14.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ANF

About Abercrombie & Fitch

(Free Report)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.