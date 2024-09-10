CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $245,000 Stock Holdings in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Sylvamo were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Sylvamo by 62.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Sylvamo by 1.3% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 16,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Sylvamo by 149.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its stake in Sylvamo by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 13,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in Sylvamo by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 30,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sylvamo Price Performance

NYSE SLVM opened at $74.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.50. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.07. Sylvamo Co. has a 1 year low of $40.15 and a 1 year high of $81.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sylvamo ( NYSE:SLVM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $933.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.56 million. Sylvamo had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sylvamo Co. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SLVM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sylvamo from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up from $71.00) on shares of Sylvamo in a report on Monday, August 12th.

About Sylvamo

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

