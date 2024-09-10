CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $247,000 Stock Holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Bruker were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,788,763 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $168,036,000 after buying an additional 123,984 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bruker during the fourth quarter worth about $3,366,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 188,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,829,000 after acquiring an additional 83,274 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,593,000. Finally, Iron Triangle Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Bruker by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP now owns 450,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,066,000 after purchasing an additional 19,157 shares during the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BRKR. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Bruker from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com cut Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America cut their price target on Bruker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Bruker from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Bruker from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.40.

Bruker Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR opened at $63.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.65. Bruker Co. has a 52-week low of $53.79 and a 52-week high of $94.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.18.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Bruker had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The business had revenue of $800.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Bruker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.27%.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

