CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $250,000 Position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 523 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Aramark were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Aramark by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 391,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,008,000 after purchasing an additional 33,206 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,192,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,498,000 after buying an additional 546,796 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Aramark by 131.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 97,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after buying an additional 55,249 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in Aramark in the fourth quarter valued at $75,477,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Aramark by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,584,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,917,000 after acquiring an additional 139,693 shares in the last quarter.

Aramark Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of ARMK opened at $37.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.62. Aramark has a 12-month low of $23.95 and a 12-month high of $37.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Aramark Announces Dividend

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Aramark had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARMK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial lowered Aramark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Aramark from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aramark currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.54.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

