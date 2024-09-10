CIBC Asset Management Inc Invests $235,000 in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,198 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTZ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter worth $46,970,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,022,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,439,000 after buying an additional 502,039 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,041,868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,890,000 after buying an additional 312,991 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 614,839 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,556,000 after buying an additional 299,567 shares during the period. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,725,209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,633,000 after buying an additional 238,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on MasTec from $88.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on MasTec from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective (up from $109.00) on shares of MasTec in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on MasTec from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MasTec currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.50.

MasTec Price Performance

NYSE MTZ opened at $101.56 on Tuesday. MasTec, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.65 and a fifty-two week high of $113.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -725.43 and a beta of 1.70.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. MasTec had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

