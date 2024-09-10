CIBC Asset Management Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 197.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Price Performance

PECO stock opened at $37.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.57. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.62 and a 1 year high of $37.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.95.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.48). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $161.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This is a boost from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 254.35%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.