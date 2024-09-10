CIBC Asset Management Inc Lowers Stock Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,580 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BWXT. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 146.6% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 77.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 1,500.0% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 37.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BWXT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered shares of BWX Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. CLSA began coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.57.

BWX Technologies Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of BWX Technologies stock opened at $96.38 on Tuesday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.55 and a 1 year high of $107.18. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.25.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 31.93%. The business had revenue of $681.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. BWX Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 34.66%.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

Featured Stories

