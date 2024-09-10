CIBC Asset Management Inc Makes New $201,000 Investment in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYW. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SkyWest in the 4th quarter valued at $12,773,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,134,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 424,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,145,000 after buying an additional 134,066 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,448,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,002,000 after buying an additional 60,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in SkyWest by 291.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after acquiring an additional 40,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TD Cowen lifted their target price on SkyWest from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SkyWest currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.67.

Shares of SKYW opened at $75.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.24. SkyWest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.91 and a twelve month high of $87.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.09. SkyWest had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $867.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. SkyWest’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that SkyWest, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SkyWest news, Director James L. Welch sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total value of $158,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,674,214.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

