CIBC Asset Management Inc Makes New $206,000 Investment in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of MSA Safety by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 17,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,437,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of MSA Safety by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of MSA Safety by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of MSA Safety by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSA opened at $170.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $183.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.54. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 12 month low of $147.35 and a 12 month high of $200.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.99.

MSA Safety ( NYSE:MSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.04. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $462.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.30 million. Research analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

MSA has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair raised MSA Safety to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on MSA Safety from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

In other news, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 3,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total transaction of $745,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,953 shares in the company, valued at $6,039,117. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

