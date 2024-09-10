CIBC Asset Management Inc Makes New Investment in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FN. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in Fabrinet during the second quarter worth about $4,507,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 17.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fabrinet by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fabrinet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FN. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $171.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Fabrinet from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Fabrinet from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Fabrinet from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.00.

Insider Transactions at Fabrinet

In other Fabrinet news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 8,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.26, for a total transaction of $1,914,059.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,426.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 9,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.08, for a total transaction of $2,508,503.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,768 shares in the company, valued at $5,338,941.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 8,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.26, for a total value of $1,914,059.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,835,426.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,728 shares of company stock worth $11,645,062. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fabrinet Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of FN opened at $209.92 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.37. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $146.65 and a 1-year high of $278.38. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 0.95.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $753.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.63 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 18.10%. Fabrinet’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fabrinet

(Free Report)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Read More

