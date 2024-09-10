CIBC Asset Management Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,118 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,058,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $437,373,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084,981 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,058,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,476,000 after acquiring an additional 448,118 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,908,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,481 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,806,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,830 shares during the period. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 5,395,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,490,000 after acquiring an additional 329,224 shares during the period. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MPW. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. BNP Paribas cut Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com cut Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.86.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

NYSE MPW opened at $4.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.28. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $6.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.65 and a 200 day moving average of $4.65.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $266.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medical Properties Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -27.03%.

Insider Activity at Medical Properties Trust

In other Medical Properties Trust news, Director C Reynolds Thompson III sold 20,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $89,921.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,310.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director C Reynolds Thompson III sold 20,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $89,921.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,310.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth N. Pitman sold 10,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total transaction of $49,924.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,653 shares in the company, valued at $341,891.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Medical Properties Trust

(Free Report)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.