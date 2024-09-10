CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 550 Shares of Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Fortrea were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortrea during the fourth quarter valued at about $347,110,000. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Fortrea by 3.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,938,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,075,000 after buying an additional 121,126 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortrea during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,859,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Fortrea during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,056,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Fortrea by 4,500.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 982,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,259,000 after buying an additional 960,865 shares during the period.

Get Fortrea alerts:

Fortrea Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Fortrea stock opened at $20.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.11 and its 200 day moving average is $29.78. Fortrea Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.07 and a twelve month high of $41.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fortrea ( NASDAQ:FTRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $662.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.08 million. Fortrea had a negative net margin of 10.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FTRE. Baird R W upgraded shares of Fortrea from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Fortrea from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fortrea in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Fortrea from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Fortrea from $30.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.20.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Fortrea

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortrea news, General Counsel James S. Hanson purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.30 per share, for a total transaction of $50,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 7,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,117.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Fortrea Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortrea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortrea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.