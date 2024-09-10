CIBC Asset Management Inc Takes $232,000 Position in Crane (NYSE:CR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,597 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CR. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Crane by 150.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 218 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Crane during the second quarter worth $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Crane by 29.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crane during the second quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in Crane during the second quarter worth $201,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crane Stock Performance

Shares of CR stock opened at $144.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.89 and a 200-day moving average of $142.38. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Crane has a one year low of $82.57 and a one year high of $162.34.

Crane Announces Dividend

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $581.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.33 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CR shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Crane from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Crane from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Crane from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Crane from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.00.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

