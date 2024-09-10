CIBC Asset Management Inc Takes $249,000 Position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 24,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Coty by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Coty by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 65,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Coty by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 792,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 92,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Coty from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Coty from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.85.

Coty Stock Up 0.4 %

COTY stock opened at $9.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 39.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.65 and a 200-day moving average of $10.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.75. Coty Inc. has a one year low of $8.79 and a one year high of $13.30.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.07). Coty had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Coty’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Coty Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

