Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) CEO Robert S. Keane Sells 396 Shares

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) CEO Robert S. Keane sold 396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.55, for a total transaction of $38,629.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,260,876.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Cimpress Stock Performance
CMPR opened at $84.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.58 and a 200 day moving average of $89.05. Cimpress plc has a fifty-two week low of $57.01 and a fifty-two week high of $104.92.
Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $3.56. Cimpress had a net margin of 5.28% and a negative return on equity of 29.56%. The firm had revenue of $832.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.90 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cimpress plc will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cimpress
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CMPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Cimpress from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Cimpress from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cimpress
Cimpress Company Profile
Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cimpress
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Why Block’s Key Components Make It a Solid Investment Choice
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Is Applied Digital’s Stock Set to Surge With NVIDIA’s Backing?
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- 4 Reasons to Consider Adding General Mills to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.