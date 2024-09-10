Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) CEO Robert S. Keane Sells 396 Shares

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) CEO Robert S. Keane sold 396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.55, for a total transaction of $38,629.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,260,876.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Cimpress Stock Performance

CMPR opened at $84.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.58 and a 200 day moving average of $89.05. Cimpress plc has a fifty-two week low of $57.01 and a fifty-two week high of $104.92.

Get Cimpress alerts:

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $3.56. Cimpress had a net margin of 5.28% and a negative return on equity of 29.56%. The firm had revenue of $832.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.90 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cimpress plc will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cimpress

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cimpress by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,812,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,384,000 after purchasing an additional 91,543 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Cimpress by 0.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 512,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cimpress by 15.7% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 423,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,105,000 after acquiring an additional 57,427 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cimpress by 11.0% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 397,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,776,000 after acquiring an additional 39,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cimpress by 9,821.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 156,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,838,000 after acquiring an additional 154,785 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

CMPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Cimpress from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Cimpress from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cimpress

Cimpress Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.