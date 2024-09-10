CI&T (NYSE:CINT) PT Raised to $8.00

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Free Report) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CINT. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CI&T from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on CI&T from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on CI&T in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $4.20 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CI&T in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $7.30 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised CI&T from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CI&T currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $7.00.

CI&T Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE CINT opened at $6.80 on Friday. CI&T has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $8.04. The stock has a market cap of $913.99 million, a P/E ratio of 37.78 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.00.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). CI&T had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $100.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.75 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that CI&T will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. grew its holdings in shares of CI&T by 101.1% during the second quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 2,134,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,099,000 after buying an additional 1,073,302 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CI&T by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,385,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,721,000 after purchasing an additional 58,489 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of CI&T in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,264,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CI&T by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 160,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of CI&T by 245.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 92,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 65,457 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises and companies worldwide. It is also involved in the development of customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud migration, and mobility technologies.

