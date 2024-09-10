Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, May 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $79.56.

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $81.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a one year low of $56.28 and a one year high of $82.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCEP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $68,360,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,156,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,278 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter worth about $47,839,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 800.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 663,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,258,000 after purchasing an additional 589,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1,735.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 456,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,462,000 after purchasing an additional 431,564 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

