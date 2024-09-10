Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Holdings Increased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 65,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $6,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CL. Union Savings Bank raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4,971.4% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on CL shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Colgate-Palmolive to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.63.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $107.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.73. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.62 and a fifty-two week high of $109.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 470.19% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 14,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total transaction of $1,522,894.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,146 shares in the company, valued at $529,729.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,085,952.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,868.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 14,794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total transaction of $1,522,894.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,729.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,490 shares of company stock worth $4,486,063 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

