Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.60.

COLL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

In other news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 19,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $737,198.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,602,166.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. nVerses Capital LLC increased its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ COLL opened at $36.70 on Tuesday. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $20.95 and a twelve month high of $40.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.94.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.22. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 107.62%. The company had revenue of $145.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

