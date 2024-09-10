Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.41 Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 4th. HC Wainwright analyst O. Livnat now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.35. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s current full-year earnings is $5.82 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.58 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.24 EPS.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $145.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.94 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 107.62% and a net margin of 17.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on COLL. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (down from $39.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.60.

NASDAQ:COLL opened at $36.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.01 and a 200 day moving average of $35.38. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $20.95 and a 1-year high of $40.95.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 19,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $737,198.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,161 shares in the company, valued at $4,602,166.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,073 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 6,796 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,855,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 10,579 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 119.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 146,543 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after buying an additional 79,823 shares during the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

