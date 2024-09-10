Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $155.83.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CIGI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Colliers International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Colliers International Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Colliers International Group Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,753,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Colliers International Group by 47.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,011,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,834,000 after purchasing an additional 326,453 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 697,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,405,000 after purchasing an additional 228,824 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,421,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 561,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,212,000 after buying an additional 67,857 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colliers International Group stock opened at $142.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $133.11 and a 200-day moving average of $120.49. Colliers International Group has a 52-week low of $83.38 and a 52-week high of $147.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.45 and a beta of 1.49.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.01). Colliers International Group had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 23.60%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Colliers International Group will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

About Colliers International Group

(Get Free Report

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.