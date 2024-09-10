Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Shares Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.14% of Colliers International Group worth $7,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CIGI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the fourth quarter valued at $47,753,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Colliers International Group by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 697,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,405,000 after buying an additional 228,824 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Colliers International Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,421,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Colliers International Group by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 561,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,212,000 after buying an additional 67,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Colliers International Group in the second quarter valued at $6,970,000. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CIGI opened at $142.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.38 and a 52-week high of $147.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.45 and a beta of 1.49.

Colliers International Group ( NASDAQ:CIGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.01). Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Monday. Raymond James lowered Colliers International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Colliers International Group from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.83.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

