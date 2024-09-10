Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors trimmed its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,147 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,878 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Comcast were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $2,542,988,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Comcast by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 107,773,317 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,725,926,000 after buying an additional 15,625,543 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 25,881.7% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 10,850,995 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $470,391,000 after acquiring an additional 10,809,231 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,016,389 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,214,512,000 after acquiring an additional 8,243,302 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Comcast by 80.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,542,253 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $457,007,000 after purchasing an additional 4,714,586 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.78.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $39.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.80. The firm has a market cap of $153.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.43 and a 1-year high of $47.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.02 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.80%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

