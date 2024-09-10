Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Quest Partners LLC

Quest Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,071 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Comerica by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 182,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,031,000 after buying an additional 3,595,036 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at $80,691,000. Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at $63,548,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,605,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,444,000 after buying an additional 984,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,564,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,109,000 after buying an additional 870,812 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Truist Financial cut shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Comerica from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Comerica from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Comerica from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.05.

Comerica Stock Up 1.0 %

CMA opened at $55.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.03 and a 200-day moving average of $52.11. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $37.40 and a fifty-two week high of $58.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.79 million. Comerica had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 15.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is 56.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comerica

In other news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $146,362.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,605,104.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Articles

