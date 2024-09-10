Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 323 Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in APi Group were worth $4,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APG. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of APi Group by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of APi Group by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in APi Group by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Motco bought a new stake in APi Group during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in APi Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other APi Group news, SVP Louis Lambert sold 6,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $205,505.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,845. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Louis Lambert sold 6,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $205,505.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,845. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin E. Franklin sold 178,346 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $6,288,479.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,267,479 shares in the company, valued at $503,071,309.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,292,140 shares of company stock worth $86,113,640. 16.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of APG opened at $32.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.95. APi Group Co. has a 52 week low of $24.61 and a 52 week high of $39.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.56.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. APi Group had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that APi Group Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on APG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of APi Group from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on APi Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on APi Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.86.

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

