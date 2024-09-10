Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 23,254 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June (BATS:DJUN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June (BATS:DJUN – Free Report) by 28.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,254 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June were worth $4,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DJUN. Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June by 93.2% in the second quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 16,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 8,110 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 8,655 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 32,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 11,280 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June by 9.7% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 80,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,141 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June by 23.4% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance

BATS DJUN opened at $41.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.51. The company has a market capitalization of $189.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.52.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June (DJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

