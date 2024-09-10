Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 89,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,373 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF were worth $4,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 104.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 21,692 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 337,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,319,000 after purchasing an additional 18,646 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 7,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF during the 4th quarter worth $125,000.

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF stock opened at $52.08 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.86. Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 52-week low of $41.26 and a 52-week high of $52.57.

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Cuts Dividend

About Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a $0.0232 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%.

The VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Victory Dividend Accelerator index. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying US large- and mid-cap stocks with a high likelihood of future dividend growth. VSDA was launched on Apr 18, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

