Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.54% of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF worth $4,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IHF. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the second quarter worth about $65,000.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IHF opened at $57.19 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 1 year low of $48.58 and a 1 year high of $58.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.62. The company has a market capitalization of $852.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.47.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

