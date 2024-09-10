Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $4.13 Million Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (BATS:ZALT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (BATS:ZALT – Free Report) by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,108 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 3.78% of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly worth $4,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 79.1% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 42,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 18,937 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly in the first quarter worth about $295,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 93,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 21,001 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 158,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly Price Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly stock opened at $28.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.52 and its 200 day moving average is $27.87.

Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (ZALT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (ticker: SPY), up to a cap while buffering the first 10% decline. The fund resets its buffer and cap levels every three months ZALT was launched on Sep 30, 2023 and is issued by Innovator.

