Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $4.18 Million Stock Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,132 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $4,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 5,000.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 4,338.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the first quarter worth $37,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DocuSign news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total transaction of $456,470.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,038,584.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 49,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $2,512,641.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,604,693.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,725 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total value of $456,470.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,038,584.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 480,618 shares of company stock worth $25,432,336. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DOCU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on DocuSign from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on DocuSign from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on DocuSign from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.45.

DocuSign Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $56.04 on Tuesday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.11 and a 12 month high of $64.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.99. The firm has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 107.77, a P/E/G ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.93.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. DocuSign had a net margin of 34.56% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

