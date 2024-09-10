Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,187 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 45,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 25,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 94,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.72. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.32 and a fifty-two week high of $22.93.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.103 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

