Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) vs. Talen Energy (OTCMKTS:TLNE) Head-To-Head Contrast

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Free Report) and Talen Energy (OTCMKTS:TLNE – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.8% of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Talen Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL and Talen Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL 10.87% 9.07% 3.95% Talen Energy N/A 1.87% 0.67%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL $4.30 billion 0.99 $452.44 million N/A N/A Talen Energy $2.55 billion 2.89 $613.00 million N/A N/A

This table compares Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL and Talen Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Talen Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL and Talen Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL 0 0 0 0 N/A Talen Energy 0 0 3 0 3.00

Talen Energy has a consensus target price of $101.00, indicating a potential downside of 19.21%. Given Talen Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Talen Energy is more favorable than Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL.

Summary

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL beats Talen Energy on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

(Get Free Report)

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments. It is also involved in the piped natural gas distribution. The company operates hydroelectric, wind, and thermoelectric plants; and owns and operates transmission and distribution lines. It holds concessions to distribute electricity in municipalities in the State of Paraná and in the municipality of Porto União in the State of Santa Catarina. Companhia Paranaense de Energia COPEL was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Curitiba, Brazil.Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Operates as a subsidiary of Governo Do Estado Do Parana.

About Talen Energy

(Get Free Report)

Talen Energy Corporation, an independent power producer and infrastructure company, produces and sells electricity, capacity, and ancillary services into wholesale power markets in the United States. The company operates nuclear, fossil, solar, and coal power plants. It is also developing battery storage projects. The company owns and operates approximately 10.7 GW of power infrastructure. Talen Energy Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.