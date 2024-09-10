Comparing HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) & BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS)

BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS – Get Free Report) and HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BTCS 0 0 1 0 3.00 HIVE Digital Technologies 0 0 4 0 3.00

BTCS presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 188.46%. HIVE Digital Technologies has a consensus target price of $5.75, suggesting a potential upside of 106.83%. Given BTCS’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe BTCS is more favorable than HIVE Digital Technologies.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BTCS 993.08% -13.94% -12.32% HIVE Digital Technologies -25.74% -20.88% -16.97%

Volatility & Risk

BTCS has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HIVE Digital Technologies has a beta of 3.49, meaning that its stock price is 249% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.5% of BTCS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.4% of HIVE Digital Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.2% of BTCS shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of HIVE Digital Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BTCS $1.65 million 9.87 $7.82 million $1.29 0.81 HIVE Digital Technologies $114.46 million 2.88 -$51.21 million ($0.59) -4.71

BTCS has higher earnings, but lower revenue than HIVE Digital Technologies. HIVE Digital Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BTCS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

BTCS beats HIVE Digital Technologies on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BTCS

BTCS Inc. operates in blockchain technology sector the United States. Its blockchain-infrastructure secures and operates validator nodes on disruptive blockchain networks, as well as validates transactions for crypto holding delegations on dPoS blockchains. The company offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms; and Builder+, a Ethereum block builder offered to maximize validator earnings by utilizing algorithms to construct optimized blocks for on-chain validation. In addition, it is involved in the development of ChainQ, an AI-powered blockchain data and analytics platform, which allows users to query real-time and historical on-chain blockchain data. The company was formerly known as Bitcoin Shop, Inc. and changed its name to BTCS Inc. in July 2015. BTCS Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Silver Spring, Maryland.

About HIVE Digital Technologies

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. in July 2023. HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

