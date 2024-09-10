Comparing iPic Entertainment (OTCMKTS:IPIC) and Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS)

iPic Entertainment (OTCMKTS:IPIC – Get Free Report) and Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.5% of Dutch Bros shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.7% of iPic Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 46.5% of Dutch Bros shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for iPic Entertainment and Dutch Bros, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iPic Entertainment 0 0 0 0 N/A Dutch Bros 0 3 8 0 2.73

Valuation and Earnings

Dutch Bros has a consensus price target of $39.73, indicating a potential upside of 22.77%.

This table compares iPic Entertainment and Dutch Bros’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iPic Entertainment N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Dutch Bros $965.78 million 5.17 $1.72 million $0.18 179.79

Dutch Bros has higher revenue and earnings than iPic Entertainment.

Profitability

This table compares iPic Entertainment and Dutch Bros’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iPic Entertainment N/A N/A N/A Dutch Bros 1.95% 3.99% 1.41%

Summary

Dutch Bros beats iPic Entertainment on 6 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iPic Entertainment

iPic Entertainment Inc. operates restaurants and theaters in the United States. The company operates casual restaurants, farm-to-glass full-service bars, and theater auditoriums with in-theater dining. It operates restaurants under the City Perch Kitchen + Bar, Tanzy, The Tuck Room, The Tuck Room Tavern, and iPic Express brands. It operates screens in Arizona, California, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Texas, and Washington. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands. Dutch Bros Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Grants Pass, Oregon.

