Comparing Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE) & Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF)

Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE – Get Free Report) and Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lineage N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A $1.02 10.03

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lineage N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A $1.02 10.03

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lineage 0 5 10 1 2.75 Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lineage 0 5 10 1 2.75 Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lineage presently has a consensus target price of $93.87, indicating a potential upside of 13.35%. Given Lineage’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Lineage is more favorable than Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.3% of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lineage N/A N/A N/A Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lineage N/A N/A N/A Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Lineage beats Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust on 3 of the 4 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lineage

Lineage, Inc. is the world’s largest global temperature-controlled warehouse REIT with a network of over 480 strategically located facilities totaling over 84.1 million square feet and 3.0 billion cubic feet of capacity across countries in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Coupling end-to-end supply chain solutions and technology, Lineage partners with some of the world’s largest food and beverage producers, retailers, and distributors to help increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and, most importantly, feed the world.

About Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at December 31, 2023, we own, manage and operate a global portfolio of well-located, diversified industrial properties comprising 327 assets totalling approximately 71.4 million square feet of GLA in key markets across Canada, Europe and the U.S. Our goal is to deliver strong total returns to our unitholders through secure distributions as well as growth in net asset value and cash flow per unit underpinned by our high-quality portfolio and an investment grade balance sheet. Our REIT Units are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the trading symbol DIR.UN.

