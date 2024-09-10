Comparing Natura &Co (NTCOY) and Its Rivals

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCOY – Get Free Report) is one of 29 public companies in the “Toilet preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Natura &Co to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Natura &Co and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Natura &Co 0 0 0 0 N/A Natura &Co Competitors 145 1278 1446 36 2.47

As a group, “Toilet preparations” companies have a potential upside of 38.96%. Given Natura &Co’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Natura &Co has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Dividends

Natura &Co has a beta of 1.97, suggesting that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Natura &Co’s rivals have a beta of 27.28, suggesting that their average stock price is 2,628% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Natura &Co pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. As a group, “Toilet preparations” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.5% and pay out 75.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Natura &Co and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natura &Co 10.28% -5.27% -2.86% Natura &Co Competitors -130.83% -16.71% -19.44%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.1% of Natura &Co shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.9% of shares of all “Toilet preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Natura &Co shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of shares of all “Toilet preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Natura &Co and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Natura &Co $5.36 billion $595.64 million N/A Natura &Co Competitors $4.61 billion $278.27 million 31.07

Natura &Co has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals.

Summary

Natura &Co beats its rivals on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

Natura &Co Company Profile

Natura &Co Holding S.A. engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and sale of cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products in Brazil, Asia, Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, Africa, and Oceania. The company operates through Natura &Co Latam and Avon International segments. It markets its products under the Natura and Avon brand names through e-commerce, direct selling, business-to-business, franchises, physical stores, and retail markets. Natura &Co Holding S.A. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

