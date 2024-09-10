Comparing Natura &Co (NTCOY) and Its Rivals

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCOY – Get Free Report) is one of 29 public companies in the “Toilet preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Natura &Co to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Natura &Co and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Natura &Co
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Natura &Co Competitors
|145
|1278
|1446
|36
|2.47
As a group, “Toilet preparations” companies have a potential upside of 38.96%. Given Natura &Co’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Natura &Co has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.
Volatility & Risk
Dividends
Natura &Co pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. As a group, “Toilet preparations” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.5% and pay out 75.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.
Profitability
This table compares Natura &Co and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Natura &Co
|10.28%
|-5.27%
|-2.86%
|Natura &Co Competitors
|-130.83%
|-16.71%
|-19.44%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
6.1% of Natura &Co shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.9% of shares of all “Toilet preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Natura &Co shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of shares of all “Toilet preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Natura &Co and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Natura &Co
|$5.36 billion
|$595.64 million
|N/A
|Natura &Co Competitors
|$4.61 billion
|$278.27 million
|31.07
Natura &Co has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals.
Summary
Natura &Co beats its rivals on 6 of the 11 factors compared.
Natura &Co Company Profile
Natura &Co Holding S.A. engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and sale of cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products in Brazil, Asia, Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, Africa, and Oceania. The company operates through Natura &Co Latam and Avon International segments. It markets its products under the Natura and Avon brand names through e-commerce, direct selling, business-to-business, franchises, physical stores, and retail markets. Natura &Co Holding S.A. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.
