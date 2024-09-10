Comparing New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) & Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET)

New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Free Report) and Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares New Concept Energy and Vermilion Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get New Concept Energy alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Concept Energy -18.62% -0.59% -0.58% Vermilion Energy -41.33% 5.99% 2.94%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for New Concept Energy and Vermilion Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Concept Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Vermilion Energy 0 1 3 0 2.75

Earnings and Valuation

Vermilion Energy has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 176.55%. Given Vermilion Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vermilion Energy is more favorable than New Concept Energy.

This table compares New Concept Energy and Vermilion Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Concept Energy $150,000.00 N/A -$20,000.00 ($0.03) -38.67 Vermilion Energy $1.49 billion 0.96 -$176.01 million ($2.78) -3.25

New Concept Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vermilion Energy. New Concept Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vermilion Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.9% of Vermilion Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of New Concept Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Vermilion Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

New Concept Energy has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vermilion Energy has a beta of 2, indicating that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vermilion Energy beats New Concept Energy on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Concept Energy

(Get Free Report)

New Concept Energy, Inc. engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc. in May 2008. New Concept Energy, Inc. is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Vermilion Energy

(Get Free Report)

Vermilion Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for New Concept Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Concept Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.