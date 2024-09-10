Comparing STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) and Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP)

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) and STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Arteris has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, STMicroelectronics has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Arteris and STMicroelectronics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arteris 0 1 3 0 2.75 STMicroelectronics 0 4 7 0 2.64

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Arteris currently has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 89.78%. STMicroelectronics has a consensus price target of $43.13, indicating a potential upside of 49.35%. Given Arteris’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Arteris is more favorable than STMicroelectronics.

64.4% of Arteris shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.1% of STMicroelectronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.7% of Arteris shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Arteris and STMicroelectronics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arteris $53.67 million 5.01 -$36.87 million ($1.03) -6.65 STMicroelectronics $17.29 billion 1.51 $4.21 billion $3.90 7.41

STMicroelectronics has higher revenue and earnings than Arteris. Arteris is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than STMicroelectronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Arteris and STMicroelectronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arteris -68.37% -274.66% -35.43% STMicroelectronics 19.68% 18.18% 12.52%

Summary

STMicroelectronics beats Arteris on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arteris

Arteris, Inc. provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP. Its products include FlexNoC and FlexWay silicon-proven interconnect IP products; Ncore, a silicon-proven and cache coherent interconnect IP product that provides scalable, configurable, and area efficient characteristics; and CodaCache, a last-level cache semiconductor IP product. The company also offers SIA products comprising Magillem Connectivity that shortens and streamlines the SoC integration process; and Magillem Registers and CSRCompiler that addresses hardware-software integration challenges for SoCs. The company serves semiconductor manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, hyperscale system houses, semiconductor design houses, and other producers of electronic systems. Arteris, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers automotive integrated circuits (ICs), and discrete and power transistor products. The Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group segment provides industrial application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs) and application-specific standard products (ASSPs); general purpose analog products; custom analog ICs; wireless charging solutions; galvanic isolated gate drivers; low and high voltage amplifiers, comparators, and current-sense amplifiers; MasterGaN, a solution that integrates a silicon driver and GaN power transistors in a single package; wireline and wireless connectivity ICs; touch screen controllers; micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) products, including sensors or actuators; and optical sensing solutions. The Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segment offers general purpose and secure microcontrollers; and radio frequency (RF) products. It also offers application-specific standard products for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. In addition, the company provides assembly and other services. It sells its products through distributors and retailers, as well as through sales representatives. The company serves automotive, industrial, personal electronics and communications equipment, and computers and peripherals markets. STMicroelectronics N.V. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

