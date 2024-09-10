COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CMPS. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.40.

COMPASS Pathways Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMPS opened at $6.75 on Monday. COMPASS Pathways has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $12.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.00. The company has a current ratio of 12.03, a quick ratio of 12.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.27.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.03). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that COMPASS Pathways will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On COMPASS Pathways

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMPS. Logos Global Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 349.3% during the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,159,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,001,000 after acquiring an additional 901,050 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the 4th quarter worth about $4,812,000. PFM Health Sciences LP lifted its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 540.7% during the 4th quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 338,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 285,890 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 1,518.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 263,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 247,500 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the 2nd quarter worth about $664,000. 46.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

