Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Conn’s Stock Down 50.0 %

Conn’s stock opened at $0.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Conn’s has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $5.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.21. The company has a market cap of $373,290.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.22.

Institutional Trading of Conn’s

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC increased its holdings in Conn’s by 180.9% during the first quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 12,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 8,142 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Conn’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Conn’s during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Conn’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Conn’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. Institutional investors own 55.00% of the company’s stock.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges; and furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as flat and other mattresses.

