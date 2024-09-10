Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$4,275.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on CSU. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Constellation Software from C$4,150.00 to C$4,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$4,050.00 to C$4,150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$4,300.00 to C$4,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$3,800.00 to C$4,250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$4,100.00 to C$4,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th.

Get Constellation Software alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CSU

Insider Activity at Constellation Software

Constellation Software Trading Up 0.8 %

In other news, Senior Officer John Edward Billowits sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3,768.39, for a total value of C$3,768,390.00. 5.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TSE:CSU opened at C$4,219.71 on Tuesday. Constellation Software has a 12-month low of C$2,665.01 and a 12-month high of C$4,476.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$89.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$4,193.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3,897.61.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C$31.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$29.71 by C$1.29. Constellation Software had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of C$3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.40 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Constellation Software will post 134.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Software Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $1.381 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. This is a boost from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Constellation Software’s payout ratio is presently 13.24%.

About Constellation Software

(Get Free Report

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides mission critical software solutions for public and private sector markets. The company is also involved in the software licensing; and sale of third-party hardware.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.