Contrasting Burke & Herbert Financial Services (BHRB) & The Competition

Burke & Herbert Financial Services (NASDAQ:BHRB – Get Free Report) is one of 181 publicly-traded companies in the “National commercial banks” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Burke & Herbert Financial Services to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.5% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.7% of Burke & Herbert Financial Services shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Burke & Herbert Financial Services and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Burke & Herbert Financial Services 0 1 0 0 2.00 Burke & Herbert Financial Services Competitors 1480 8301 7034 289 2.36

Dividends

Burke & Herbert Financial Services currently has a consensus target price of $73.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.37%. As a group, “National commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 1.92%. Given Burke & Herbert Financial Services’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Burke & Herbert Financial Services is more favorable than its peers.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $2.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. As a group, “National commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.7% and pay out 31.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Burke & Herbert Financial Services and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Burke & Herbert Financial Services -1.10% 9.96% 0.85% Burke & Herbert Financial Services Competitors 14.87% 9.83% 0.95%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Burke & Herbert Financial Services and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Burke & Herbert Financial Services $148.44 million $22.69 million N/A Burke & Herbert Financial Services Competitors $11.02 billion $1.94 billion 11.79

Burke & Herbert Financial Services’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Burke & Herbert Financial Services.

Summary

Burke & Herbert Financial Services peers beat Burke & Herbert Financial Services on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Burke & Herbert Financial Services

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company that provides various community banking products and services in Virginia and Maryland. It offers consumer and commercial deposit products, such as digital banking, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides loans, such as commercial real estate, single family residential, owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential mortgage, acquisition, construction and development, commercial and industrial, and consumer non-real estate and other loans. In addition, it offers treasury and cash management services; and online and mobile banking, and wealth and trust services. The company was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia.

