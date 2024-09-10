Contrasting CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) and Sunrise New Energy (NASDAQ:EPOW)

Sunrise New Energy (NASDAQ:EPOW – Get Free Report) and CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Sunrise New Energy and CBAK Energy Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Sunrise New Energy alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunrise New Energy N/A N/A N/A CBAK Energy Technology 8.52% 16.04% 6.80%

Volatility & Risk

Sunrise New Energy has a beta of -0.03, suggesting that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CBAK Energy Technology has a beta of 1.86, suggesting that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

31.9% of Sunrise New Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of CBAK Energy Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 42.5% of Sunrise New Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of CBAK Energy Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Sunrise New Energy and CBAK Energy Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunrise New Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A CBAK Energy Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sunrise New Energy and CBAK Energy Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunrise New Energy $45.05 million 0.63 -$24.23 million N/A N/A CBAK Energy Technology $204.44 million 0.43 -$2.45 million $0.09 10.78

CBAK Energy Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Sunrise New Energy.

Summary

CBAK Energy Technology beats Sunrise New Energy on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sunrise New Energy

(Get Free Report)

Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of graphite anode material for EVs and other lithium-ion batteries. The company also operates a peer-to-peer knowledge sharing and enterprise service platform business. In addition, it offers education consulting, training, tailored, information technology, business incubation, enterprise information technology integration, health, and agricultural technology services, as well as cultural and artistic exchanges and planning, and conference services. The company was formerly known as Global Internet of People, Inc. Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Zibo, the People's Republic of China.

About CBAK Energy Technology

(Get Free Report)

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of lithium ion high power rechargeable batteries in Mainland China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, CBAK and Hitrans. Its lithium batteries are used in various applications, including electric vehicles, such as electric cars, electric buses, and hybrid electric cars and buses; light electric vehicles, such as electric bicycles, electric motors, electric tricycles, and smaller-sized electric cars; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and other high power applications, as well as cordless power tools. The company also develops and manufactures NCM precursor and cathode materials. The company was formerly known as China BAK Battery, Inc. and changed its name to CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. in January 2017. CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. is based in Dalian, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrise New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrise New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.