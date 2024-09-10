Contrasting TH International (NASDAQ:THCH) & Noble Roman’s (OTCMKTS:NROM)

Noble Roman’s (OTCMKTS:NROM – Get Free Report) and TH International (NASDAQ:THCH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.9% of TH International shares are held by institutional investors. 30.1% of Noble Roman’s shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Noble Roman's alerts:

Volatility and Risk

Noble Roman’s has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TH International has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Noble Roman’s 0 0 0 0 N/A TH International 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Noble Roman’s and TH International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Profitability

This table compares Noble Roman’s and TH International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Noble Roman’s 3.83% 23.18% 3.13% TH International -43.33% N/A -17.56%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Noble Roman’s and TH International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Noble Roman’s $14.37 million 0.52 $1.46 million $0.04 8.43 TH International $221.94 million 0.46 -$123.81 million ($0.74) -0.84

Noble Roman’s has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TH International. TH International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Noble Roman’s, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Noble Roman’s beats TH International on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Noble Roman’s

(Get Free Report)

Noble Roman's, Inc. sells and services franchises, and licenses and operates foodservice locations for stand-alone restaurants and non-traditional foodservice operations. The company franchises, licenses, and operates foodservice locations under the Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub, Noble Roman's Pizza, Noble Roman's Take-N-Bake, and Tuscano's Italian Style Subs trade names, which provide breadsticks and cheesy stix with dip, pizza, pasta, salads, wings, baked sandwiches, and other related breakfast products, as well as a selection of desserts. The company was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

About TH International

(Get Free Report)

TH International Limited operates Tim Hortons coffee shops in mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company offers brewed tea, coffee, milk tea, lemonade, hot chocolate, and coffee drinks. It is also involved in franchise related business. The company is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Roman's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Roman's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.